4-star DL and major Oregon Ducks target announces commitment date

In the coming days, the Oregon Ducks will find out whether or not they are adding a blue-chip player to their defensive line in the 2023 recruiting class.

On Tuesday afternoon, Texas 4-star DL Terrance Green announced his commitment date, stating that he would be making his college decision on August 1st, which is next Monday.

Green, who stands at 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, is rated by 247Sports as the No. 44 DL and No. 300 overall player in the 2023 class.

According to the Crystal Ball Predictions on 247Sports, Oregon is currently the heavy favorite to land Woods, with three predictions, one of which comes from Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong.

Already in the 2023 class, the Ducks have 3-star DL Tevita Pome’e, and 3-star Teitum Tuioti.

Film

Terrance Green Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 88 TX DL Rivals 3 5.7 TX DL ESPN 4 80 TX DL On3 Recruiting 4 93 TX DL 247 Composite 4 0.9053 TX DL

Vitals

Hometown Cypress, Texas Projected Position Defensive Lineman Height 6-foot-5 Weight 265 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on Feb. 23, 2022

Visited Oregon on June 24, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Florida Gators

Texas Longhorns

Miami Hurricanes

Michigan State Spartans

Twitter

I’ll be announcing my commitment August 1st at 5pm CT LIVE @247Sports on YouTube and CBS Sports HQ pic.twitter.com/5mEAaElNoZ — Terrance “Mean” Green (@d1_tee0) July 26, 2022

