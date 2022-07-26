4-star DL and major Oregon Ducks target announces commitment date
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oregon DucksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
In the coming days, the Oregon Ducks will find out whether or not they are adding a blue-chip player to their defensive line in the 2023 recruiting class.
On Tuesday afternoon, Texas 4-star DL Terrance Green announced his commitment date, stating that he would be making his college decision on August 1st, which is next Monday.
Green, who stands at 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, is rated by 247Sports as the No. 44 DL and No. 300 overall player in the 2023 class.
According to the Crystal Ball Predictions on 247Sports, Oregon is currently the heavy favorite to land Woods, with three predictions, one of which comes from Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
Already in the 2023 class, the Ducks have 3-star DL Tevita Pome’e, and 3-star Teitum Tuioti.
Film
Terrance Green Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
88
TX
DL
Rivals
3
5.7
TX
DL
ESPN
4
80
TX
DL
On3 Recruiting
4
93
TX
DL
247 Composite
4
0.9053
TX
DL
Vitals
Hometown
Cypress, Texas
Projected Position
Defensive Lineman
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
265 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on Feb. 23, 2022
Visited Oregon on June 24, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Florida Gators
Texas Longhorns
Miami Hurricanes
Michigan State Spartans
I’ll be announcing my commitment August 1st at 5pm CT LIVE @247Sports on YouTube and CBS Sports HQ pic.twitter.com/5mEAaElNoZ
— Terrance “Mean” Green (@d1_tee0) July 26, 2022
1
1