4-star DL and major Oregon Ducks target announces commitment date

Zachary Neel
·1 min read
In this article:
  Oregon Ducks
    Oregon Ducks
In the coming days, the Oregon Ducks will find out whether or not they are adding a blue-chip player to their defensive line in the 2023 recruiting class.

On Tuesday afternoon, Texas 4-star DL Terrance Green announced his commitment date, stating that he would be making his college decision on August 1st, which is next Monday.

Green, who stands at 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, is rated by 247Sports as the No. 44 DL and No. 300 overall player in the 2023 class.

According to the Crystal Ball Predictions on 247Sports, Oregon is currently the heavy favorite to land Woods, with three predictions, one of which comes from Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong.

Already in the 2023 class, the Ducks have 3-star DL Tevita Pome’e, and 3-star Teitum Tuioti.

Film

Terrance Green Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

88

TX

DL

Rivals

3

5.7

TX

DL

ESPN

4

80

TX

DL

On3 Recruiting

4

93

TX

DL

247 Composite

4

0.9053

TX

DL

Vitals

Hometown

Cypress, Texas

Projected Position

Defensive Lineman

Height

6-foot-5

Weight

265 pounds

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on Feb. 23, 2022

  • Visited Oregon on June 24, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Florida Gators

  • Texas Longhorns

  • Miami Hurricanes

  • Michigan State Spartans

Twitter

1

1

