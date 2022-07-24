This 4-star DL is looking into a return a visit to the Swamp

Another blue-chip recruit is considering attending Florida’s recruiting cookout on Saturday, the day after the Gators host the annual Friday Night Lights camp. Four-star defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod told Gators Online that he “might be” in attendance this weekend for his second visit to the Swamp.

The last time he was in town was at the beginning of April, a few weeks after he picked up a scholarship offer, and the returns seemed to be in Florida’s favor.

“Florida is one of the best visits, but it was professional,” McLeod said to On3’s Jeremy Johnson following the trip. “I understood where I stand and how I can impact the program, where I can play. It’s good to be informed on these things because you’re not trying to feel unwelcome in a school’s atmosphere or environment. I try to feel as comfortable and be myself as much as I can.”

Florida impressed McLeod enough to warrant a spot in his top six that came out in late June. Florida has some catching up to do, though. He’s already taken official visits to LSU and Michigan, and Georgia has hosted him six times only to be bested by South Carolina’s absurd total of nine visits.

If Napier’s staff can impress him once again over the weekend, there’s a chance McLeod uses one of his three remaining official visits on Florida. It’s safe to assume that the Bulldogs and Gamecocks will each get one based on the number of trips he’s already made to each school, so the Gators are really competing for that last spot.

McLeod is ranked No. 197 overall on the On3 consensus and No. 26 among defensive linemen in the class of 2023. South Carolina is a 75.8% favorite right now to land the in-state recruit.

Related

5-star EDGE from IMG Academy schedules visit to the Swamp Florida football misses out on big in-state 4-star offensive tackle Florida offensive lineman makes Rimington Trophy watch list Top-100 linebacker target moving back decision date Florida misses out on one of nation's top safety recruits to rival

Story continues

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 reasons why Florida will be better than people think

List

Here are the July dates you need to know for Florida football recruiting

List

These 5 Gators earned preseason All-SEC honors from the media

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!