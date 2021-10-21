4-star DL Kelby Collins trims list down to 8

The Georgia Bulldogs have been on a roll this week, reeling in three highly rated commitments and claiming the No. 1 ranking in the 2022 recruiting rankings.

Georgia is looking to add another elite prospect soon in defensive lineman Kelby Collins, a 4-star out of Gardendale, Alabama in the class of 2023.

Collins announced on Instagram that he’s trimmed his list down eight schools: Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida, Texas, Auburn and South Carolina.

Collins’ edit is courtesy of Hayes Fawcett of On3Recruits.

The 6-foot-5, 245 pound lineman ranks as the nation’s No. 49 overall prospect, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He is also considered the No. 12 defensive lineman in the class of 2023. Georgia offered Collins a scholarship in August of 2020.