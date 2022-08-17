4-star DL Kavion Henderson names top schools

Four-star defensive line prospect Kavion Henderson has named his top five schools. Henderson ranks Georgia, Auburn, Arkansas, Cincinnati, and Oklahoma as his top schools.

Kavion Henderson has recently visited the Auburn Tigers. He is a junior at Leeds High School in Leeds, Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end is a member of the class of 2024.

Georgia football and special teams coach Scott Cochran offered a scholarship to the defensive end on Feb. 10. The four-star defensive line recruit visited Athens in May.

The Leeds High School pass rusher no longer considers Michigan, Miami, LSU, Texas A&M, and UNC as some of his top schools.

Henderson is an excellent athlete. He has over 40 scholarship offers. The talented junior plays basketball and started as an eighth grader on the varsity team.

The Leeds star is ranked as the No. 195 recruit in the class of 2024 and the ninth-ranked player in Alabama. Henderson is the No. 17 ranked player on the defensive line in his class.

Kavion Henderson previously announced his commitment date would be on Nov. 6. Where will he go? On3 covered his top schools.

2024 4-star DL Kavion Henderson is down to Auburn, Georgia, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, and Arkansas👀 Read: https://t.co/zEBlMU4aKW pic.twitter.com/gLEa1cgJ5A — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) August 16, 2022

Story continues

More!

George Pickens lives up to the hype in first preseason game 4-star DL Xzavier McLeod sets commitment date Report: Atlanta replaces Las Vegas as host of future national championship game Preseason rankings set for Georgia vs. Oregon season-opener Kirby Smart on two Georgia freshman RBs: 'They are hard to tackle'

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire