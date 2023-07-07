4-star DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye makes commitment

Four-star defensive line recruit Joseph Jonah-Ajonye has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs! Jonah-Ajonye picked Georgia over Oklahoma, Oregon, and Georgia Tech.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football now have 24 total commitments in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Georgia holds five commitments from defensive linemen in the class of 2024. Jonah-Ajonye is Georgia’s highest rated commitment along the defensive front.

Jonah-Ajonye, who is close to being ranked as a five-star recruit, plays high school football for Oak Ridge High School in Conroe, Texas. The Oak Ridge standout is a member of the class of 2024.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound defensive lineman is ranked as the No. 37 recruit in the nation and the No. 10 recruit in Texas. Jonah-Ajonye is the sixth-ranked defensive line recruit in the country.

Jonah-Ajonye recently took official visits to Oklahoma and Georgia. The Sooners and Bulldogs were considered the top contenders for the talented defensive lineman.

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye has steadily risen up recruiting rankings since March. Georgia offered him a scholarship back in April. The Bulldogs and defensive line coach Tray Scott have a very strong recruiting pitch after winning back-to-back national titles.

Georgia additionally has had a ton of NFL draft success along the defensive line over the past several years. Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis, and Jalen Carter were all first round picks in recent years.

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye could be the next elite recruit to commit to the Dawgs.

The four-star Texas high school football superstar announced his commitment to the University of Georgia via social media:

BREAKING: Elite 2024 DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye has Committed to Georgia! The 6’5 275 DL from Conroe, TX chose the Bulldogs over Oklahoma & Georgia Tech “If you are a football player that loves to win, be surrounded by amazing people & get developed at a high level, Georgia is a… pic.twitter.com/bXAYaAraVd — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 7, 2023

