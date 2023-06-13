4-star DL Jordan Thomas commits to Georgia football

Four-star defensive line recruit Jordan Thomas has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs over Rutgers and South Carolina. Thomas is a member of the class of 2024.

Thomas, who visited the University of Georgia over the weekend, is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in New Jersey, per 247Sports. He is the No. 13 defensive lineman and the No. 105 recruit in the country.

Jordan Thomas plays high school football for Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, New Jersey. He is commitment No. 19 for Kirby Smart and Georgia in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Georgia has the top ranked recruiting class in the country.

Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown has deep ties to the New Jersey area and is a key recruiter for the state’s top talent.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive lineman projects as a 3-4 defensive end in Georgia’s defensive scheme. He joins four-star defensive lineman Justin Greene as Georgia’s two defensive line commitments in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

What is Georgia getting in Jordan Thomas?

Jordan Thomas is a powerful defensive end. He does a good job of holding his ground in the run game and sheds blocks with ease. Thomas primarily bull rushes as a pass rusher.

Hayes Fawcett announced Thomas’ commitment via social media:

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Jordan Thomas tells me he has Committed to Georgia! The 6’6 315 DL from Ramsey, NJ chose the Bulldogs over Florida, Tennessee, & Rutgers “Georgia is like a defensive line factory, the program is great & this felt like home for me!”… pic.twitter.com/kFZSgByjKC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire