4-star DL Johnny Bowens announces commitment date

Zachary Neel
The Oregon Ducks have been picking up steam in the recruitment of 4-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens, who picked up a prediction last month to commit to the Ducks following his visit to Eugene.

Bowens has now released his commitment date — November 24 — and announced a final three of Oregon, Texas A&M, and Texas.

According to Scoop Duck On3’s Justin Hopkins, 4-star DL Johnny Bowens is now projected to commit to the Ducks. Hopkins logged a prediction for this to happen in October  with a confidence level of 45%. It may not be high, but this is the first prediction that has been logged for Bowens to choose Oregon, and the only school other than Texas A&M to be favored to get him since the blue-chip DL de-committed from the Aggies earlier this summer.

We will see later this month where Bowens will end up.

Johnny Bowens Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

91

TX

DL

Rivals

4

5.8

TX

DL

ESPN

4

80

TX

DL

On3 Recruiting

4

90

TX

DL

247 Composite

4

0.9179

TX

DL

Vitals

Hometown

Converse, Texas

Projected Position

Defensive Tackle

Height

6-foot-2

Weight

265 pounds

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on February 14, 2022

  • Visiting Oregon on June 24, 2022

  • De-committed from Texas A&M on June 28, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Texas A&M Aggies

  • Texas Longhorns

Twitter

