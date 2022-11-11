4-star DL Johnny Bowens announces commitment date

The Oregon Ducks have been picking up steam in the recruitment of 4-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens, who picked up a prediction last month to commit to the Ducks following his visit to Eugene.

Bowens has now released his commitment date — November 24 — and announced a final three of Oregon, Texas A&M, and Texas.

According to Scoop Duck On3’s Justin Hopkins, 4-star DL Johnny Bowens is now projected to commit to the Ducks. Hopkins logged a prediction for this to happen in October with a confidence level of 45%. It may not be high, but this is the first prediction that has been logged for Bowens to choose Oregon, and the only school other than Texas A&M to be favored to get him since the blue-chip DL de-committed from the Aggies earlier this summer.

We will see later this month where Bowens will end up.

Johnny Bowens Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 TX DL Rivals 4 5.8 TX DL ESPN 4 80 TX DL On3 Recruiting 4 90 TX DL 247 Composite 4 0.9179 TX DL

Vitals

Hometown Converse, Texas Projected Position Defensive Tackle Height 6-foot-2 Weight 265 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on February 14, 2022

Visiting Oregon on June 24, 2022

De-committed from Texas A&M on June 28, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Texas A&M Aggies

Texas Longhorns

Twitter

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Johnny Bowens is down to 3️⃣ Schools! The 6’4 275 DL from Judson, TX will announce his college decision on Thanksgiving. More Here (FREE): https://t.co/lLrKBqKoYu pic.twitter.com/2B5q3Jy14O — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 11, 2022

