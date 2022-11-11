4-star DL Johnny Bowens announces commitment date
The Oregon Ducks have been picking up steam in the recruitment of 4-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens, who picked up a prediction last month to commit to the Ducks following his visit to Eugene.
Bowens has now released his commitment date — November 24 — and announced a final three of Oregon, Texas A&M, and Texas.
According to Scoop Duck On3’s Justin Hopkins, 4-star DL Johnny Bowens is now projected to commit to the Ducks. Hopkins logged a prediction for this to happen in October with a confidence level of 45%. It may not be high, but this is the first prediction that has been logged for Bowens to choose Oregon, and the only school other than Texas A&M to be favored to get him since the blue-chip DL de-committed from the Aggies earlier this summer.
We will see later this month where Bowens will end up.
Johnny Bowens Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
91
TX
DL
Rivals
4
5.8
TX
DL
ESPN
4
80
TX
DL
On3 Recruiting
4
90
TX
DL
247 Composite
4
0.9179
TX
DL
Vitals
Hometown
Converse, Texas
Projected Position
Defensive Tackle
Height
6-foot-2
Weight
265 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on February 14, 2022
Visiting Oregon on June 24, 2022
De-committed from Texas A&M on June 28, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Texas A&M Aggies
Texas Longhorns
BREAKING: Four-Star DL Johnny Bowens is down to 3️⃣ Schools!
The 6’4 275 DL from Judson, TX will announce his college decision on Thanksgiving.
More Here (FREE): https://t.co/lLrKBqKoYu pic.twitter.com/2B5q3Jy14O
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 11, 2022