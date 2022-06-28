4-star DL Johnny Bowens de-commits from Texas A&M after visit to Oregon

Zachary Neel
·1 min read
In this article:
We said it was something to keep an eye on, and it looks like we weren’t wrong…

With 4-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens, a verbal commit to the Texas A&M Aggies taking a visit to Eugene this past weekend to see the Oregon Ducks, our ears perked up. When he posted a photo of himself in Oregon gear on Monday with the caption “#notcommitted” it peaked our interest. Now, news has come out that Bowens officially de-committed from the Aggies on Tuesday, making us full on invested in this story.

Does this mean that Bowens is going to turn around and flip to the Ducks much like former Oklahoma WR commit Ashton Cozart did? Not necessarily. However, it does mean that he is back on the table, and we know that the Ducks are at least in a good position to potentially land him in the next couple of months.

Film

Johnny Bowens’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

91

TX

DL

Rivals

4

5.8

TX

DL

ESPN

4

80

TX

DL

On3 Recruiting

4

90

TX

DL

247 Composite

4

0.9179

TX

DL

 

Vitals

Hometown

Converse, Texas

Projected Position

Defensive Tackle

Height

6-foot-2

Weight

265 pounds

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on February 14, 2022

  • Visiting Oregon on June 24, 2022

  • De-committed from Texas A&M on June 28, 2022

Twitter

