4-star DL Johnny Bowens de-commits from Texas A&M after visit to Oregon

We said it was something to keep an eye on, and it looks like we weren’t wrong…

With 4-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens, a verbal commit to the Texas A&M Aggies taking a visit to Eugene this past weekend to see the Oregon Ducks, our ears perked up. When he posted a photo of himself in Oregon gear on Monday with the caption “#notcommitted” it peaked our interest. Now, news has come out that Bowens officially de-committed from the Aggies on Tuesday, making us full on invested in this story.

Does this mean that Bowens is going to turn around and flip to the Ducks much like former Oklahoma WR commit Ashton Cozart did? Not necessarily. However, it does mean that he is back on the table, and we know that the Ducks are at least in a good position to potentially land him in the next couple of months.

Film

Johnny Bowens’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 TX DL Rivals 4 5.8 TX DL ESPN 4 80 TX DL On3 Recruiting 4 90 TX DL 247 Composite 4 0.9179 TX DL

Vitals

Hometown Converse, Texas Projected Position Defensive Tackle Height 6-foot-2 Weight 265 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on February 14, 2022

Visiting Oregon on June 24, 2022

De-committed from Texas A&M on June 28, 2022

Twitter

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Johnny Bowens has decommitted from Texas A&M The 6’4 270 DL from Converse, TX is fresh off of an Oregon visit and holds offers from Texas, Oregon, LSU, and others.https://t.co/bJ2p3lG7vB pic.twitter.com/PkO3sVtf8K — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 28, 2022

