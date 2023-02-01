4-star DL Jerod Smith names top schools

Class of 2024 defensive line recruit Jerod Smith has named his top 10 schools. Smith, a four-star prospect, visited Georgia in early June 2022 and received a scholarship offer from Kirby Smart.

It looks like Jerod Smith and his twin brother, Jacob Smith, plan to play college football together. Jacob Smith is a four-star recruit and is an edge rusher. Jacob Smith is the top-ranked recruit in Connecticut and the No. 97 recruit in the country.

The duo appears to have the same top ten schools of Georgia, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Alabama, Penn State, Iowa, Nebraska, Texas, Ole Miss, and Michigan.

The Smith brother and other defensive line recruits must be impressed with Georgia after the Bulldogs won back-to-back national championship and had a record breaking 2022 NFL draft.

Jerod Smith and Jacob Smith play high school football at The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut. Jerod Smith is the third-ranked Connecticut prospect in the class of 2024. The junior is the No. 220 overall recruit and the No. 23 defensive line prospect in his class.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive lineman will continue to add to his frame throughout his high school career. Jerod Smith has already committed to playing in the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Florida.

Jerod Smith has scholarship offers from some elite college football programs like Alabama, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, UNC, and more. The four-star recorded 12 sacks as a sophomore and 10 sacks as a junior. Jerod Smith primarily plays defensive tackle.

Jerod Smith would be a 3-4 defensive end or 4-3 defensive tackle at the next level. Smith has some impressive film:

Film speaks for itself!! pic.twitter.com/tNvkJyMnCN — Jerod Smith (@Jerodsmith44) January 9, 2022

The Loomis Chaffee star announced the twins’ top schools via Twitter:

