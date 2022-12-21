4-star DL Jamaal Jarrett signs with Georgia football

4-star defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett committed to Georgia back in July, choosing the Bulldogs over Auburn and UNC.

On Wednesday, Jarrett officially sent in his national letter of intent to play for the Bulldogs.

This is a big guy we’re talking about here. Jarrett checks in at 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds.

He hails from Grimsley High School in Greensboro North Carolina and ranks as the nation’s No. 94 overall player and No. 12 ranked defensive lineman.

