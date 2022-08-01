4-star DL enjoyed intensity of Florida’s Friday Night Lights camp

Florida’s Friday Night Lights camp was the first chance for many of Florida’s top targets and commits to get coached up by the Gators’ staff. Four-star defensive lineman Kamran James was in town over the weekend for both FNL and the Saturday Grill in the ‘Ville cookout and came away with some new impressions of the program, according to Gators Online.

“It was great,” he said. “I actually did enjoy my time out here. I was watching my teammate, Jalon Thompson. He was performing, doing one-on-ones, and he was out here for the Friday Night Lights camp, so I had somebody to watch.

“It was good, high energy. They’ve shown brief clips; I’ve been to practices and stuff, so I’ve seen how intense things can get, so it was real cool to just see more action.”

A big plus for him was the amount of coaching personnel Florida has at the event. He pointed out that plenty of other schools end up having kids attend camps that leave feeling left out, and that wasn’t possible with the amount of staff Napier has brought in.

James has been recruited by the Gators for some time now, but Billy Napier and Co. are beginning to turn up the heat. They’ve let James know that he’s a priority target for them and want him at UF. His main contacts have been defensive graduate assistant Kali James Jr. and defensive line coach/co-defensive coordinator Sean Spencer.

However, James has no public plans to announce a decision any time soon. This is just the beginning for him, so Florida’s strong start could mean very little if UF doesn’t follow up strong with him.

“I really just started getting recruited so to not really rush the process, I feel like I really need to see what these colleges can do for me and not just jump,” he said. ”And this is the next step in life, so I really need to take this slow and really consider everything.”

James is ranked No. 213 overall on the On3 consensus and No. 26 among defensive linemen in the class of 2023, but the site’s individual rankings are far more bullish. According to On3, he’s the 23rd-best recruit in the class and No. 3 at his position.

