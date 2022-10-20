4-star DL Daevin Hobbs sets commitment date

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top six schools for elite defensive line recruit Daevin Hobbs. The four-star defensive line prospect received a scholarship offer from the University of Georgia back in July.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive lineman is favored to commit to the North Carolina Tar Heels, per 247Sports. Daevin Hobbs plans to commit on Nov. 25 at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

The four-star defensive lineman will decide among Georgia, UNC, Alabama, Tennessee, Michigan, and Ohio State.

The Georgia Bulldogs have already added a commitment from Jamaal Jarrett, who is one of the top recruits in the state. Additionally, Georgia is favored to land a commitment from defensive back Chris Peal, who is another highly-rated recruit from North Carolina.

Daevin Hobbs is the No. 95 recruit in the senior class and the No. 2 recruit in North Carolina. Hobbs is the No. 12 defensive lineman in the country.

Hobbs has recently visited Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan, and Georgia. The powerful defensive lineman also plays some wildcat quarterback for his high school.

The four-star plays football and basketball for Jay M. Robinson High School in Concord, North Carolina. Concord is located north of Charlotte. Hobbs was the leading scorer on Jay M. Robinson’s state championship-winning basketball team during the 2021-2022 season.

Here’s a look at Hobbs’ powerful pass rushing ability:

Daevin Hobbs (@DaevinH) with an…. Effective route to the quarterback pic.twitter.com/Vux8oAYhIw — Jed May (@JedMay_) September 17, 2022

Daevin Hobbs is a very versatile athlete and plays multiple positions for his high school. He has scholarship offers from elite college football programs like Alabama, Tennessee, Michigan, Ole Miss, and South Carolina.

The four-star defensive line recruit announced his commitment date and top schools via Twitter:

Hobb’s commitment comes on a special day. Nov. 25 is his mom’s birthday.

