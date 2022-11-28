4-star DL Daevin Hobbs makes commitment

Talented defensive line recruit Daevin Hobbs has committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive lineman committed to Tennessee over Georgia, UNC, Alabama, Michigan, and Ohio State.

Daevin Hobbs, who is ranked as a four-star recruit, is the No. 95 prospect in the class of 2023 and the No. 2 recruit in North Carolina. Hobbs is the No. 11 defensive lineman in the country.

The Georgia Bulldogs have already added a commitments from Jamaal Jarrett and defensive back Chris Peal. Both players are ranked as top-five recruits in North Carolina.

Hobbs has recently visited Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan, and Georgia. The powerful defensive lineman also plays some wildcat quarterback for his high school.

The four-star plays football and basketball for Jay M. Robinson High School in Concord, North Carolina. Concord is located north of Charlotte. Hobbs was the leading scorer on Jay M. Robinson’s state championship-winning basketball team during the 2021-2022 season.

Hobbs is a powerful pass rusher and could play right away at Tennessee.

Daevin Hobbs is a very versatile athlete and plays multiple positions for his high school. He has scholarship offers from elite college football programs like Alabama, Tennessee, Michigan, and South Carolina.

Hobb’s committed on his mom’s birthday.

Tennessee has the No. 11 recruiting class in the country at the moment. Georgia has the No. 2 recruiting class.

