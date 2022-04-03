This 4-star DL completes his fourth visit to Florida this weekend

Four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc made his fourth trip to Florida and the Swamp this past weekend. After his visit, he told 247Sports that the Gators continue to push all the right buttons in his recruitment.

LeBlanc is a priority target for coach Billy Napier and defensive line coach Sean Spencer. The 247Sports composite rankings have him as the 87th overall prospect and as the 11th best player at his position. He hails from Osceola, Florida, and is teammates with fellow four-star defensive lineman John Walker, who is also a top target for the Gators.

He said he really wanted to spend more time around Spencer this weekend and came away accomplishing that. Spencer showed LeBlanc film from spring practice and started quizzing him on Florida’s defense because he’s been there so many times.

The Gators need more top defensive line prospects after the previous regime struggled mightily with recruiting. LeBlanc feels like he can see the field early if he chose Florida.

He also spoke with current defensive linemen Gervon Dexter and Brenton Cox. They said they love the new current coaching staff and that if they could stay two more years to play for them, they would.

LeBlanc will visit Miami next weekend and will take an official visit to Penn State during the weekend of June 10. He also wants to take official visits to the Gators, Hurricanes and Oklahoma during June. He also believes that these four schools are recruiting him the hardest.

List

