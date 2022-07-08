4-star DL Champ Thompson names top schools

Four-star defensive line prospect Champ Thompson has named his top 10 schools. Thompson is a member of the class of 2024.

Champ Thompson ranks Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Georgia Tech, Miami, Florida State, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Clemson and Arkansas as his top schools for the time being.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive line recruit plays for Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia. Thompson is ranked the No. 209 rising junior in the country and the No. 21 defensive line prospect per 247Sports. Additionally, Thompson is the No. 33 recruit in Georgia.

Top college football programs Alabama, Kentucky, Auburn, Louisville, Michigan and more have offered Thompson a scholarship.

Thompson has good speed for a defensive line prospect and was named 7A All-Region last season. Thompson does a good job of shedding blocks and is a stout run defender. He holds up well at the point of attack and primarily plays defensive tackle.

The Meadowcreek star announced his top schools via his Twitter account:

Thinking of a Master plan! God is in control always! These are the top 10 colleges that as of now I see my talents being developed! So much work to do I'm focused on the finish line! #championDNA @_STUDUNIVERSITY @BHarrison92 @On3sports @Rivals pic.twitter.com/u3FY546336 — Champ Thompson🎯 (@iam_champ7) July 6, 2022

More!