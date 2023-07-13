4-star DL Amare Adams names top schools
Four-star class of 2025 defensive line recruit Amare Adams has named his top seven schools. Adams plays football for Lake City High School in Lake City, South Carolina.
The 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman is one of the better recruits in the rising junior class. 247Sports considers Adams the No. 98 recruit in the nation. Adams is the top-ranked prospect in South Carolina and the No. 7 recruit at his position.
Who is Amare Adams? Adams is a three-sport high school athlete. He plays basketball, football and baseball for Lake City.
The four-star announced his top school via Twitter. Who are Amare Adams’ top schools and when has he visited his favorite schools?
Top school: Alabama Crimson Tide
Had a great time at Alabama!!
Amare Adams checked out the University of Alabama in April. He visited with Nick Saban and checked out the Crimson Tide’s spring game.
Top school: LSU Tigers
REALLY enjoyed myself in Baton Rouge this weekend!!!! #GeauxTigers
Amare Adams visited LSU in June. He received a scholarship offer from the defending SEC West champions in May.
Top school: Georgia Bulldogs
Enjoyed my day in Athens!!
Amare Adams visited the Georgia football program in June. He also attended Georgia’s win over Tennessee in November.
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have the top-ranked class of 2025 in the country. Georgia already has commitments from six recruits in the 2025 cycle including three five-stars.
Top school: Clemson Tigers
After a Great Day I am EXTREMELY EXCITED about earning an Offer to Clemson University!!!
Amare Adams had a big day at Clemson in early June. He visited the Tigers and received a scholarship offer. The Tigers are always looking to hold down the top talent in South Carolina.
Top school: Tennessee Volunteers
Enjoyed my time up at Rocky Top! Thanks for everything!
The four-star defender checked out Tennessee in May. The Volunteers need to upgrade their defense and one way for them to do so would be to improve their recruiting.
Top school: Florida State Seminoles
Had a great time at Florida State on Yesterday!
🍢🍢🍢🍢🍢🍢🍢 🌴🌴 pic.twitter.com/l3MvEngk9X
The Lake City standout visited Florida State in the fall of 2022 for the Clemson at Florida State game.
Top school: South Carolina
Enjoyed my time in Columbia!
247Sports favors South Carolina to land a commitment from defensive line recruit Amare Adams. Adams has visited the Gamecocks several times including most recently in June.
Adams' top schools announcement
Top 7 schools… #Blessings
