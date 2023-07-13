4-star DL Amare Adams names top schools

Four-star class of 2025 defensive line recruit Amare Adams has named his top seven schools. Adams plays football for Lake City High School in Lake City, South Carolina.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman is one of the better recruits in the rising junior class. 247Sports considers Adams the No. 98 recruit in the nation. Adams is the top-ranked prospect in South Carolina and the No. 7 recruit at his position.

Who is Amare Adams? Adams is a three-sport high school athlete. He plays basketball, football and baseball for Lake City.

The four-star announced his top school via Twitter. Who are Amare Adams’ top schools and when has he visited his favorite schools?

Top school: Alabama Crimson Tide

Amare Adams checked out the University of Alabama in April. He visited with Nick Saban and checked out the Crimson Tide’s spring game.

Top school: LSU Tigers

Amare Adams visited LSU in June. He received a scholarship offer from the defending SEC West champions in May.

Top school: Georgia Bulldogs

Enjoyed my day in Athens!! pic.twitter.com/ghi6ZgF0pb — Amare Adams (@AmareAdams7) June 23, 2023

Amare Adams visited the Georgia football program in June. He also attended Georgia’s win over Tennessee in November.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have the top-ranked class of 2025 in the country. Georgia already has commitments from six recruits in the 2025 cycle including three five-stars.

Top school: Clemson Tigers

Amare Adams had a big day at Clemson in early June. He visited the Tigers and received a scholarship offer. The Tigers are always looking to hold down the top talent in South Carolina.

Top school: Tennessee Volunteers

The four-star defender checked out Tennessee in May. The Volunteers need to upgrade their defense and one way for them to do so would be to improve their recruiting.

Top school: Florida State Seminoles

The Lake City standout visited Florida State in the fall of 2022 for the Clemson at Florida State game.

Top school: South Carolina

247Sports favors South Carolina to land a commitment from defensive line recruit Amare Adams. Adams has visited the Gamecocks several times including most recently in June.

Adams' top schools announcement

