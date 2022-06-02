This 4-star defensive lineman pushing back Swamp visit

The Florida football program was set to host four-star North Gwinnett (Georgia) defensive lineman Kayden McDonald on an unofficial visit Tuesday, but those plans fell through. The good news is that McDonald has already set new dates for his first trip to the Swamp. He’ll be in Gainesville for the weekend of June 3, according to 247Sports.

McDonald paid close attention to what Billy Napier accomplished at Louisiana and believes that the new Florida head coach has built up the right kind of staff to fit his liking. It took some time for the staff to work through his film, but McDonald came out of the process knowing that everyone liked what he had to offer and that he liked them. Now he just has to meet everyone in person.

“Coach Napier ran the Sun Belt (Conference),” Mcdonald said. “So, I believe in Coach Napier. And then Coach Chaos (Sean Spencer), he coached one of the best d-linemen out there in Dexter Lawrence. We have talked a lot. I want to check them out.”

After McDonald stops by Florida, he’ll head up north to Michigan State for an official visit on June 24. There’s plenty of competition for the 6-foot-3-inch, 310-pounder. Georgia and Texas A&M hosted him on unofficial visits during April, and Oklahoma has also recently been linked with the Peach State recruit.

It’ll be interesting to see where Florida stands after getting McDonald for a full weekend and if an official visit is scheduled as a result. He’s the No. 247 overall recruit in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports, and is ranked 35th among defensive linemen.

