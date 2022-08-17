4-star defensive lineman prospect talks Florida’s recruitment

Billy Napier and his staff have had a fantastic summer in terms of bolstering the 2023 class. It seems they’re not stopping anytime soon.

Four-star defensive lineman prospect Kayden McDonald recently talked to On3’s Corey Bender about his recruitment process, telling Bender that the Gators spared no expense in making his official visit to Gainesville as memorable as possible.

The Georgia native is being heavily recruited by Florida’s head coach and defensive line coach Sean Spencer, who both believe that McDonald would be a fantastic addition to the defensive line for the Orange and Blue. That unit is currently considered to be one of the biggest weaknesses Florida has.

The 2023 class is poised to turn things around with its six four-star defensive line commits. Adding McDonald would be yet another high-quality player that could come in and make an immediate impact on the defensive front.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 325-pound prospect is currently projected to commit to Clemson per On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine and has already used one of his five official visits when he visited Florida back in June. He currently has official visits scheduled to Michigan (September 10) and Ohio State (September 24). He is also considering Oklahoma, Georgia, NC State, Michigan State and Texas A&M.

According to the On3 consensus, McDonald is considered the No. 43 defensive lineman and No. 328 prospect regardless of position.

