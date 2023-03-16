4-star defensive lineman Bobby Kanka schedules visit to Tennessee

Four-star defensive lineman Bobby Kanka announced he plans to visit Tennessee on March 25, according to Allen Trieu of 247Sports. It will be Kanka’s first visit to Tennessee.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive lineman is from Howell High School in Howell, Michigan. He is the No. 233 overall prospect in the class of 2025, according to Rivals.

As a sophomore in 2022, Kanka finished the season with 36 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass breakups. He played in six games due to a mid-season injury.

Kanka earned first-team All-Conference and first-team All-County honors last season. He was a Michigan All-State honorable mention.

More Recruiting!

