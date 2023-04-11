4-star defensive lineman in 2024 class sets visit to Penn State

The Blue-White game means a ton of things for Penn State football. Getting the first look what players look like in a live setting, position battles and welcoming the fans back into the stadium. It also serves as an opportunity to invite some recruits to come see Beaver Stadium and get a feel of the atmosphere.

One player seems excited to be making the trip to State College for the spring game festivities this weekend.

Nigel Smith II is a four-star defensive lineman from Texas who will be in attendance. The 6’4″ 260 pound prospect is ranked 70th in the country according to On3’s industry comparison rankings.

He’s been a heavily recruited prospect boasting 37 scholarship offers from teams around the country. In early February, Smith cut his list to 16 schools which included Penn State. His Twitter profile has been closely following the recent commitments the Nittany Lions have gotten.

Now, it’s confirmed that he’ll be making his return to State College for the second time on Saturday.

His most visited school has been Oklahoma, going to Norman seven times. Ohio State and Texas A&M have been visited six times according to On3’s tracker. It’s no surprise that those three schools are the favorites to land Smith. Oklahoma is given a 72.2% chance by On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Penn State currently sits at a 1.4% chance, but things could change in their favor after his visit to the Blue-White Game on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire