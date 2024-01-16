4-star defensive end Javion Hilson flips commitment from Alabama to FSU football

The fallout of Nick Saban's retirement continues as Florida State football has flipped its first recruiting Class of 2025 Alabama commit.

Javion Hilson, a 4-star defensive end announced that he had flipped his commitment from Alabama to FSU on Tuesday.

He's the Seminoles' first defensive lineman commit and fourth overall commitment in the recruiting Class of 2025.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 225-pound native of Cocoa, is the No. 7 ranked edged and No. 47 ranked played in the Class of 2025. With Cocoa High this season, he recorded 94 tackles, 27 for a loss of yardage, 14 sacks, 44 quarterback hurries, two pass deflections and three caused fumbles.

His efforts helped Cocoa to a second straight FHSAA Class 2S state championship as the Tigers defeated Starke Bradford, 20-6, in the state championship game. Cocoa finished the season with a 14-1 record and was ranked by MaxPreps as the No. 17 team in the country.

Hilson committed to Alabama on Dec. 8 right after winning the 2023 state championship, choosing the Crimson Tide over Ohio State, Georgia, FSU and others.

Every commitment out of FSU's Class of 2025 has been in-state as Hilson joins 5-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas (Jacksonville Raines), 4-star linebacker Ethan Pritchard (Sanford Seminole) and 4-star quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. (Jacksonville Mandarin).

Hilson joins a handful of former Alabama players who have transferred to FSU via the NCAA transfer portal since the retirement of Saban on Jan. 10.

Offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson, running back Roydell Williams, wide receiver Malik Benson, defensive back Earl Little Jr. and linebacker Shawn Murphy have all signed with FSU out of the portal in the winter cycle.

Another 2025 player FSU will likely go after is 5-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench, who de-committed from Alabama Sunday. He will be in attendance for FSU's Junior Day on Saturday, per Noles247.

His teammate at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville is Jones.

Florida State 2025 recruiting class

Below are the 4 recruits currently committed to Florida State's 2025 class, along with their ranking on 247Sports Composite.

Quarterback

4-star Tramell Jones Jr. - Mandarin - Jacksonville, Fla. - No. 26 quarterback, No. 335 overall

Offensive lineman

5-star Solomon Thomas - Raines - Jacksonville, Fla. - No. 1 inside offensive lineman, No. 18 overall

Linebacker

4-star Ethan Prichard - Seminole - Sanford, Fla. - No. 30 linebacker, No. 302 overall

Defensive line

4-star Javion Hilson - Cocoa - Cocoa, Fla. - No. 7 edge, No. 47 overall

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on X @jackgwilliams.

