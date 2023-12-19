4-star defensive end, Carlon Jones, makes decision between Ohio State and USC

It’s been a pretty sour day when it comes to Ohio State recruiting on the football field. Running back Jordan Lyle flipped his commitment from the Buckeyes to the Hurricanes, and that was after the Buckeyes received more bad news on a target that seemed to be all but a lock until recently.

Four-star 2024 defensive tackle, Carlon Jones, announced his commitment to USC over Ohio State on Monday, and what a whirlwind whiparound it was when many experts believed he was all but destined to wear the scarlet and gray.

Out of Bay City, Texas, Jones was originally committed to Nebraska before opening up his commitment in late November. He is rated as the No. 43 defensive line prospect and 356th overall recruit in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Jones appeared to be a Buckeye lean as soon as assistant coach Larry Johnson pursued him until a recent visit to USC this weekend where things seemed to turn the Trojans’ way. He made it official on Monday.

I want to thank all the coaches who I met during this recruiting process! I can only pick one ☝️ pic.twitter.com/1z52Y90gk8 — carlonjones6⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️ (@carlonjones11) December 18, 2023

Now, the watch will be on for Ohio State’s other priority defensive line target that’s still up in the air, four-star Clinton, North Carolina native, Amaris Williams. That one doesn’t figure to go the Buckeyes’ way either this week, so it’s back to the drawing board on that one.

