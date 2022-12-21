4-Star defensive back Makari Vickers signs with Oklahoma Sooners

The early signing period is underway, and the Oklahoma Sooners are beginning to put pen to paper with their 2023 Recruiting Class.

Another athlete from SEC territory with track and field experience has signed with the Oklahoma Sooners. This time, it was Makari “Seatbelt” Vickers’ turn to put his name on the dotted line.

The four-star safety from Robert F. Munroe Day School in Tallahassee, Fla. is a top 100 recruit and the No. 6 safety in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports composite.

Vickers has been committed to the Sooners since Aug. 24, and has had some very attractive offers from other schools closer to home. Florida State was one of those schools. Vickers also had offers from Michigan and Alabama, which were the only other schools he visited during his recruitment.

At 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Vickers already has impressive size with plenty of room to grow after an offseason with the OU strength and conditioning staff. While he has seen time at both cornerback and safety, he will most likely play at safety as a Sooner, with some time on special teams early on.

The Sooners needed an infusion of talent into their secondary. With Vickers, they’re getting just that.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire