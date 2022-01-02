4-star DB Ryan Yaites names Michigan State football in top 8

The Michigan State coaching staff has wrapped up its 2022 recruiting class and has shifted almost all of its focus on to the 2023 recruiting class. One of the top names on their 2023 recruiting big board is Texas defensive back Ryan Yaites.

Michigan State has made the next stage in Yaites’s recruitment, being announced in his top eight schools.

And then there were 8… Super blessed to have the opportunity to receive offers from some of the top universities in the nation. I hope to continue to build relationships. Happy New Year!! @DentonGuyer_FB @mike_gallegos16 @TrustMyEyesO @FlightSkillz @MissKYUS2011 @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/IaOFgKSpKM — Ryan Yaites (@ryan_yaites) January 1, 2022

The Spartans were included alongside Texas Tech, Ole Miss, USC, Oregon, Texas, Notre Dame and LSU.

Yaites is a native of Denton, Texas, attending Guyer High School. He is ranked as a four-star and the No. 121 overall player in the recruiting class and the No. 7 overall safety according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

