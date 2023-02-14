4-star DB planning Florida visit after securing offer

One of the recruits from the class of 2024 Florida offered before the start of the dead period was four-star Duncanville (Texas) safety Ka'Davion Dotson.

After picking up the offer from UF in January, Dotson is eager to get on campus in Gainesville and check things out, according to 247Sports.

“I am looking forward to getting there (Florida) after the dead period,” Dotson said to 247Sports. “They are one of the first schools I want to try and get out to when things open back up. I am going to link up with my dude, coach Joe Hamilton to get me their schedule so I can lock in a date.”

Hamilton helps recruit Texas area talent and has helped outside linebacker coach Mike Peterson and co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney court Dotson. Getting him on campus to meet the staff in person is the next step now that Dotson has an offer under his belt.

A March visit is likely, but Florida will have to fit into his schedule with plans to stop by Arkansas and LSU in place. A Sunshine State loop that hits Florida, Florida State and Miami could be in store.

At one time, Dotson had things narrowed down to a top 10. Several offers have come in since then, so the new plan is to cut things down to a top 15 in the near future. Once he narrows things down, he’ll figure out which schools he wants to spend his five official visits on over the summer and commit before his senior year begins.

A spring visit should go a long way in securing Florida’s chance of being one of the five programs Dotson returns to over the summer. Right now, LSU is the heavy favorite on the On3 recruiting prediction matching with 88.7% odds to land him.

Dotson is ranked No. 160 overall on the On3 consensus and is No. 13 among safeties in the class. He figures to play the STAR position at Florida if that’s where he ends up, but he could play a true safety spot as well.

