4-star DB Ondre Evans names top 5 schools

Elite defensive back recruit Ondre Evans has named his top five schools. Evans, who recently received a scholarship offer from the University of Georgia, includes the Bulldogs in his top five.

Ondre Evans is ranked as a four-star cornerback recruit. His top five schools are Alabama, Michigan, NC State, Georgia, and LSU.

The four-star prospect plays high school football for Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, Georgia. Evans is ranked as the No. 341 recruit in the class of 2024. Evans is rated as the No. 30 cornerback and the eighth-ranked recruit in Tennessee.

The 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback also runs track and field at a very high level. Ondre Evans holds numerous scholarship offers and is an explosive athlete.

Georgia football has the best class of 2024 in the country. The Bulldogs hold commitments from 17 total prospects. However, five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson is the only cornerback commitment that Georgia has in the 2024 cycle. Head coach Kirby Smart and defensive backs coach Fran Brown are looking to add a few more commitments to Georgia’s 2024 cornerback room.

Ondre Evans has outstanding speed. In fact, he set the Christ Presbyterian Academy school record with a 10.55 second 100-meter dash.

Broke my personal record for the 100 meter and Schools record as well! 10.55 100 meter dash time! @CPALionsSports @CPAFootball @NCEC_Recruiting @d1westnashville pic.twitter.com/zjBNyzsVjT — Ondre evans ✞ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@OndreEvans) May 25, 2023

The elite defensive back recruit announced his top schools via Twitter:

