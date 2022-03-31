4-star DB King Mack gets Michigan State football offer

Michigan State has sent out another offer in the 2023 recruiting class, extending an offer to 4-star defensive back King Mack. Mack is a native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and attends St. Thomas Aquinas, a national high school football powerhouse.

Mack is a 4-star prospect and ranks as the No. 355 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He projects as a safety at the next level. He stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs 180 pounds. Mack has eclipsed over 15 offers, majority from power five programs.

