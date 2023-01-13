4-star DB Jaylen Heyward commits to Georgia football

Head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have added a commitment from four-star safety recruit Jaylen Heyward. The four-star committed to Georgia over Ohio State, Michigan, Florida, Alabama, and Tennessee.

Georgia’s safety position should be set for years to come with players like Malaki Starks and David Daniel-Sisavanh. Georgia has a pair of elite safety commits in the class of 2024.

The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back is the third-ranked safety in the class of 2024. Heyward is the No. 34 recruit in the junior class and the ninth-best player in Florida, per 247Sports.

Jaylen Heyward plays high school football for Rockledge High School in Rockledge, Florida. Rockledge, Florida, is located south of Cocoa and is southeast of Orlando. Heyward has committed to play in the 2024 Under Armour All-American Game.

The four-star safety was liked what he saw from the Georgia Bulldogs in the national championship game.

The Rockledge star has over 20 scholarship offers. Additionally, the talented safety recently went on visits to Miami, Florida, and Florida State.

Jaylen Heyward runs an impressive 10.68 second time in the 100-meter dash. Heyward’s speed helped him be selected to the 247Sports’ All-Combine Team last year.

Georgia football now has eight commitments in the class of 2024. The Bulldogs have the top-ranked class of 2024 in the nation. One of Georgia’s recent commitments is four-star safety Peyton Woodyard, who is the No. 2 safety in the class of 2024.

