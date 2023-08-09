4-star DB, former Georgia commit, verbally commits to UCF

The Georgia Bulldogs recently lost a commitment from four-star safety recruit Jaylen Heyward. Now, Heyward has committed to the UCF Knights. Heyward did not previously have the Knights in his top schools.

Heyward is electing to stay close to home and play for UCF. His recruitment is not over, but for now he is UCF’s highest ranked commitment of all-time.

Jaylen Heyward plays high school football for Rockledge High School in Rockledge, Florida. Rockledge, Florida, is located southeast of Orlando. Heyward has committed to play in the 2024 Under Armour All-American Game.

The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back is the fifth-ranked safety in the class of 2024. Heyward is the No. 78 recruit in the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 11 player in Florida, per 247Sports.

Jaylen Heyward runs an impressive 10.68 second time in the 100-meter dash. Heyward’s speed helped him be selected to the 247Sports’ All-Combine Team last year.

Georgia’s safety position should be set for years to come with players like Malaki Starks, Joenel Aguero and David Daniel-Sisavanh. However, the Bulldogs need to target a new safety recruit after recently losing a pair of commitments.

Georgia football has the top ranked class of 2024 in the nation. In addition to Jaylen Heyward, Georgia recently lost a commitment from four-star safety Peyton Woodyard.

Heyward announced his commitment to UCF via social media:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire