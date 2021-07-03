4-star DB Emory Floyd commits to South Carolina

Four-star safety recruit Emory Floyd has committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks over schools like Georgia and Auburn. Floyd is a rising senior in high school at Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, Georgia.

Th 6-foot-1, 165-pound safety is the latest player to commit to the Gamecocks. The class of 2022 product has excellent speed and runs track for his high school. Floyd has run 10.5 seconds in the 100-meter race, which would make him one of the fastest players on South Carolina’s roster.

The four-star safety had been on Kirby Smart’s radar since the University of Georgia offered Floyd back in Sept. 2020. Georgia was considered one of the top contenders for Floyd, but Auburn and South Carolina eventually became the leaders for the Hillgrove standout.

Emory Floyd announced his commitment to South Carolina via his Twitter account:

Emory Floyd ranks as the No. 24 safety in the class of 2022 and the No. 355 prospect overall.

The Gamecocks have been on a recruiting surge recently under new head coach Shane Beamer. South Carolina is looking to return to the level of talent they had in the early 2010s.

Overall, South Carolina has the No. 21-ranked recruiting class of 2022 in the country. The Gamecocks have 14 commitments including verbal commitments from three four-star prospects. Overall, Shane Beamer and company have nine commitments in the past three weeks.

Recruits are loving the Gamecock’s recently upgraded facilities. Still, it is not all good news for South Carolina. The Gamecocks had an extremely weak class of 2021, where they added the No. 80-rated recruiting class in the country.

Recruiting well in the offseason does not always translate as Tennessee fans know from last year. South Carolina must put together a solid season in order to keep some of their top commitments. This month is a step in the right direction for the Gamecocks.