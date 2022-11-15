4-star DB Daniel Harris decommits from UGA football

Four-star defensive back recruit Daniel Harris has decommitted from the Georgia Bulldogs after originally committing to Kirby Smart and company on July 1, 2022.

Harris has scholarship offers from some of the best college football programs across the country, but is expected to flip his commitment to Penn State. Harris is also considering Michigan and Ohio State.

The four-star cornerback was Georgia’s 13th commitment in the class of 2023 back when he committed. Georgia now has 20 commitments. The Bulldogs have the No. 2 recruiting class in the country.

Georgia football still has commitments from four defensive backs. Defensive backs coach Fran Brown is doing an excellent job of recruiting elite talent. Five-star cornerback AJ Harris, four-star cornerback Justyn Rhett, four-star cornerback Chris Peal, and four-star safety Joenel Aguero.

Why did Harris decommit from Georgia? A few contributing reasons are because Georgia is signing a lot of defensive backs and has a ton of competition at the position. Penn State will have a little bit less competition at defensive back.

Georgia signed an all-time great recruiting class at the defensive back position in 2022. Georgia signed three five-star defensive back recruits (including Malaki Starks) and three four-star defensive back recruits.

Harris, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back ranks as the No. 18 cornerback in the class of 2023. He is the No. 154 recruit in the senior class and is the No. 37 recruit in Florida. Harris’ brother, Donell Harris, plays defensive line for the Texas A&M Aggies.

Harris received a scholarship offer from the University of Georgia in February 2022. The four-star cornerback plays high school football and runs track for Gulliver Prep in Miami, Florida.

As a defensive back, Harris does a good job of reading the quarterback. He pins receivers to the sideline and uses his length well in coverage. Harris is a willing run defender, but could improve upon his tackling form before playing at the highest level of college football.

Harris announced his decommitment from UGA via his Instagram account:

