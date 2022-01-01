4-star DB Cole Martin commits to Oregon Ducks for class of 2023

The Dan Lanning era is starting off on a high note for the Oregon Ducks, with 4-star DB Cole Martin committing to the Ducks on the first day of the new year.

Martin, who is the nation’s No. 87 prospect in the class of 2023, is also the son of Demetrice Martin, who recently agreed to become the cornerbacks’ coach for Oregon under new head coach Dan Lanning.

Martin picked Oregon over some high-profile schools, including Alabama, Notre Dame, USC and 30 other programs. Martin told 247 Sports in December that he was choosing between USC, UCLA, Arizona State and Colorado. However, after his father was hired by the Ducks, it doesn’t come as a major shock that the 4-star DB would pick Eugene in the end.

