4-star DB Chris Peal sets commitment date

Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for elite defensive back recruit Chris Peal, who is a member of the class of 2023. Peal is ranked as a four-star prospect.

The four-star defensive back plans to commit on Oct. 23. Chris Peal will decide among Georgia, Michigan, NC State, and South Carolina.

Where will Chris Peal play college football? He’s projected to sign with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have commitments from four defensive backs in the class of 2023.

Georgia football and defensive backs coach Fran Brown offered Chris Peal a scholarship on Feb. 25, 2022. Peal plays high school football for Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina. Peal plays alongside several other highly-talented recruits at Providence Day.

The 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back is ranked as the No. 3 recruit in North Carolina and the No. 21 cornerback. The four-star is the No. 177 recruit in the senior class, per 247Sports.

The four-star defensive back additionally runs track for Providence Day. Peal has scholarship offers from Duke, FSU, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others.

Chris Peal announced his commitment date and top schools via Twitter:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire