4-star Daune Morris transfers to Oakland football days after star RB TT Hill leaves

Four-star 2025 athlete Daune Morris has enrolled at Oakland, transferring from Red Bank.

Morris' addition to Oakland fills a void on offense just days after star T.T. Hill's transfer to Brentwood Academy became official.

"Our team is glad he's here," Oakland coach Kevin Creasy said. "We like guys that love football, and he seems like a kid that is all about competing, working and showing out on Friday nights."

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Morris is listed as an athlete and a 4-star prospect by Rivals, which list him as the No. 12 player in Tennessee and No. 19 nationally at his position nationally in the 2025 class.

He has offers from Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Colorado, Duke, Louisville, Georgia Tech and Purdue, among others.

Oakland player celebrate a 2022 playoff win. The Patriots have picked up 4-star Red Bank transfer Daune Morris.

After missing some time with an injury during his sophomore season last year, Morris came on strong during the postseason and was a big reason Red Bank reached the Class 4A state semifinals.

Creasy said he is projected to slot into the same positions vacated by Hill in the Patriots' Wing-T offense, where he will see some action in both the backfield and lined up at wide receiver.

