4-star Dashawn Womack names top 5 schools

Four-star class of 2023 defensive lineman Dashawn Womack is a talented recruit from Baltimore, Maryland. Now, he has named his top five schools.

Womack no longer considers Pittsburgh, Temple, Rutgers, Boston College, Michigan, and Auburn among his top schools. Womack plays high school football for St. Frances Academy, which is one of the best high school football programs in the nation.

Dashawn Womack is ranked as the nation’s No. 106 recruit and is No. 13 at his position. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound defensive lineman is the second-ranked recruit in Maryland.

The four-star recruit has scholarship offers from many of the top programs in the country like Michigan State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and NC State among others.

Dashawn Womack announced his top five schools via Twitter:

Top school: Oregon Ducks

Dashawn Womack recently received a scholarship offer from Oregon on May 2. The Ducks currently have six commitments in the class of 2023.

Top school: Maryland Terrapins

The four-star defensive line recruit lives quite close to the University of Maryland. Womack has the Terrapins in his top five schools and recently took an official visit to Maryland June 3-5.

Top school: LSU Tigers

Dashawn Womack recently visited LSU this spring. He considers Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers to be among his top five schools.

Womack has committed to playing in the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game.

Top school: Georgia Bulldogs

Dashawn Womack recently visited Georgia in May. He has taken several visits to Athens already.

Georgia sophomore linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson also played for St. Frances Academy and can help detail Womack on what the transition from Maryland to Georgia is like.

Top school: Ole Miss Rebels

Dashawn Womack’s first scholarship offer came from Ole Miss. He’s staying loyal to Ole Miss and still has them among his top schools. Womack visited Ole Miss in March.

