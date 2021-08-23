4-star Darrius Clemons may be close to picking Auburn

Auburn may have another huge 2022 commitment on the way soon

Darrius Clemons, the four-star receiver from Oregon, has been a big target for Bryan Harsin’s staff since he arrived on the plains.

Auburn recruiting expert, Jeffrey Lee of Auburn Live, talked about Clemons and what he thinks about the Tigers when he joined the “Locked On Auburn” podcast.

“He came in for an official visit in June,” Lee said. “Came back on his own dime, he and his parents are flying from Oregon to Auburn for the season opener. I really think that all that’s lacking with him making a decision is, Oregon has three or four wide receivers committed who are the same size as Darrius. I think that kind of hurts them there. But I think Darrius really likes Auburn. I think he liked Bryan Harsin. “He was the first guy that he and his staff offered when he got to Auburn and it meant a lot to him and he came and looked back in June and loved the people.”

