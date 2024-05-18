4-star cornerback recruit Blake Woodby decommits from Ohio State

Four-star cornerback recruit Blake Woodby has decommitted from Ohio State. Woodby, a member of the class of 2025, received a scholarship offer from the University of Georgia in 2022.

Woodby plays football for St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. St. Frances is one of the best high school football programs in the nation. Former Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson played at St. Frances.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back has excellent speed and runs track for his high school. Woodby is ranked as the No. 66 recruit in the country and the No. 7 cornerback. Woodby is the second-ranked player in Maryland, per 247Sports.

Georgia could be in the mix for Woodby along with Alabama, Tennessee, Clemson and Oregon. The four-star received several scholarship offers after decommitting from Ohio State.

Ohio State should be alright without Woodby. The Buckeyes have commitments from the nation’s two top ranked defensive back recruits in Devin Sanchez and Na’eem Offord.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire