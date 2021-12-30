This 4-star cornerback received an offer from Florida on Thursday

The recruiting hot stove is white-hot as we close out the 2021 calendar, with new head coach Billy Napier and his staff hitting the ground running on the prospect trail since his hire. While the Gators still lag well behind in the overall race for prep prospects, ranking No. 50 in the nation and last in the Southeastern Conference, the new leader of the program has injected some excitement into the recruiting process that was sorely lacking under Dan Mullen.

The latest prospect to receive an offer from Florida is four-star cornerback Khamari Terrell from Killeen, Texas, who received his on Thursday afternoon per Blake Alderman of 247Sports. The 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound defensive back is currently a heavy lean toward Baylor according to On3Sports, with Mississippi State the next hottest suitor, followed by LSU and USC as other schools who have extended offers.

According to 247Sports, the four-star cornerback is the No. 30 prospect at his position nationally while ranking No. 38 overall in the state of Texas. Rivals only gives him three stars and ranks him at No. 40 at his position nationally, while On3Sports agrees with 247Sports’ four-star rating.

It seems fairly unlikely that the Gators will grab this one but it is always encouraging to see Florida’s staff acting aggressively when it comes to recruiting. Napier and company have a lot of ground to make up and every inch they can gain makes a difference.

