4-star cornerback Ondre Evans commits to Georgia football, flips from LSU
Christ Presbyterian Academy cornerback Ondre Evans has flipped his commitment from LSU to Georgia, his guardian Joe Stanford confirmed to The Tennessean.
Georgia was among the 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior's five finalists before he committed to LSU in June. Evans had more than 30 offers including Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Michigan, Ole Miss and NC State.
Evans is a four-star athlete in the Class of 2024 and the No. 2 prospect in Tennessee, as well as the No. 15 defensive back nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.
LSU is 5-2 and 4-1 in Southeastern Conference play. Georgia, the defending College Football Playoff national champion, is No. 1 in the Associated Press poll and 7-0. The Bulldogs are widely expected to be among the top-four teams in the CFP rankings when they're unveiled.
This story will be updated.
