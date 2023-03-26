4-Star cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe commits to the Oklahoma Sooners
And just like that, the Oklahoma Sooners received their first commitment in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Four-star cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe announced via Twitter he’s committing to the University of Oklahoma.
The Sooners break the ice with the No. 209 player in the 247Sports composite. Over the weekend, Oklahoma received a flurry of predictions for Jeremiah Newcombe after hosting him in Norman this week.
Newcombe received 16 Power Five offers, which included Colorado, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Ole Miss, USC, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.
The Sooners came away with a huge recruiting win for a player that’s considered a four-star talent per 247Sports, Rivals, and On3. Out of Queen Creek, Ariz., Newcombe is the No. 3 player in the state of Arizona in the 247Sports composite and the No. 18 cornerback.
Newcombe is a fantastic athlete, playing both on offense and defense for Casteel. At cornerback, he displays fantastic play recognition and comes downhill in a hurry on wide receiver screens and in run support. Playing a lot of off-corner, he showed fantastic discipline and awareness in zone coverage. He plays like the fastest player on the field.
Jeremiah Newcombe’s Recruiting Profile
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
3
—
—
—
Rivals
4
206
24
5
247Sports
4
—
22
5
247 Composite
4
209
18
3
On3 Recruiting
4
161
17
4
On3 Industry
4
282
22
6
Vitals
Hometown
Queen Creek, Ariz.
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
5-11
Weight
175
Recruitment
Offered on Nov. 1, 2022
Commits on Feb. 25, 2023
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Oklahoma
Arizona
Arizona State
BYU
California
Colorado
Michigan
Michigan State
Nebraska
Notre Dame
Ole Miss
Oregon State
USC
Utah
Washington
Wisconsin
Wow!! Words can’t describe how excited and blessed I am!!♥️🤍 @OU_Football @JayValai @CoachVenables @CoachNewcombe @IsaiahNewcombe @CasteelFootball @MsRachelN ⭕️U pic.twitter.com/i3wd3QAFrz
— Jeremiah Newcombe 5’ 11” 175lbs DB/WR/ATH (@newcombe_jj) March 26, 2023
[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1367]
Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.