4-Star cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe commits to the Oklahoma Sooners

And just like that, the Oklahoma Sooners received their first commitment in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Four-star cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe announced via Twitter he’s committing to the University of Oklahoma.

The Sooners break the ice with the No. 209 player in the 247Sports composite. Over the weekend, Oklahoma received a flurry of predictions for Jeremiah Newcombe after hosting him in Norman this week.

Newcombe received 16 Power Five offers, which included Colorado, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Ole Miss, USC, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The Sooners came away with a huge recruiting win for a player that’s considered a four-star talent per 247Sports, Rivals, and On3. Out of Queen Creek, Ariz., Newcombe is the No. 3 player in the state of Arizona in the 247Sports composite and the No. 18 cornerback.

Newcombe is a fantastic athlete, playing both on offense and defense for Casteel. At cornerback, he displays fantastic play recognition and comes downhill in a hurry on wide receiver screens and in run support. Playing a lot of off-corner, he showed fantastic discipline and awareness in zone coverage. He plays like the fastest player on the field.

Jeremiah Newcombe’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 3 — — — Rivals 4 206 24 5 247Sports 4 — 22 5 247 Composite 4 209 18 3 On3 Recruiting 4 161 17 4 On3 Industry 4 282 22 6

Vitals

Hometown Queen Creek, Ariz. Projected Position Cornerback Height 5-11 Weight 175

Recruitment

Offered on Nov. 1, 2022

Commits on Feb. 25, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Arizona

Arizona State

BYU

California

Colorado

Michigan

Michigan State

Nebraska

Notre Dame

Ole Miss

Oregon State

USC

Utah

Washington

Wisconsin

Twitter

