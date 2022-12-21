4-Star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner signs with the Oklahoma Sooners

The early signing period is underway, and the Oklahoma Sooners are beginning to put pen to paper with their 2023 Recruiting Class.

Working to remake their secondary in the 2023 cycle, Jasiah Wagoner, a four-star cornerback from the Pacific Northwest, is one of five blue chip prospects the Sooners are bringing in in 2023.

Signing his national letter of intent, Wagoner joins a Sooners class that will finish well within the top 10 of the team recruiting rankings for 2023. Wagoner is the No. 31 cornerback in the country and a top 300 player in the 247Sports composite rankings. He’s 247Sports’ No. 3 player in the state of Washington.

The Sooners earned his signature over other top programs over Notre Dame, California, Colorado, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, and Tennessee.

Wagoner is an impressive athlete with fantastic ball skills. He shows good discipline in zone coverage and the ability to turn and run with receivers in man-to-man coverage. He’s dangerous with the ball in his hands.

In addition to playing cornerback, Wagoner will be a threat as a return man for the Oklahoma Sooners. He joins Jacobe Johnson, Kendel Dolby, Makari Vickers, Daeh McCullough, and Erik McCarty in the defensive backfield.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire