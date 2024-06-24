4-star cornerback Jaboree Antoine decommits from LSU

LSU boasts one of the top recruiting classes in the 2025 cycle, but it suffered the loss of a blue-chip commit on Sunday night.

Four-star Westgate (New Iberia) cornerback Jaboree Antoine — LSU’s top defensive back pledge in the class — decommitted from the Tigers. This comes just over a week after Antoine took an official visit to Florida State.

Antoine, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound prospect, ranks as the No. 61 national recruit and No. 6 cornerback, according to the 247Sports composite. He’s also the No. 2 overall player in the state of Louisiana.

With his decommitment, LSU no longer holds any defensive back commits in the cycle.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Jaboree Antoine has Decommitted from LSU, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’2 185 CB from New Iberia, LA is ranked as a Top 65 Recruit in ‘25 (No. 6 CB) per On3 Antoine says Miami, Florida State, & LSU are the schools he’s focused on moving forward… pic.twitter.com/6ZqFMM5CSg — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 24, 2024

Antoine added that he’s still considering LSU, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, though Miami and Florida State are also heavily in the mix.

The Tigers are still in decent shape with a 12-man class that ranks No. 2 nationally, according to On3.

