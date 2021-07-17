4-star cornerback from Georgia has Ohio State in top ten

Ohio State is continuously working the recruiting trail hard for the 2022 class that’s currently ranked No. 1 in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings, but it’s also looking forward to 2023 as the two recruiting cycles begin to overlap. There’s not a commitment for 2023 just yet, but the Buckeyes appeared in the top ten of 4-star cornerback Kayin Lee Friday.

Out of Ellenwood, Georgia, Lee has offers from many big-time programs already. According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Lee is ranked as the No. 9 cornerback and 87th overall prospect in the 2023 class. Besides, OSU, the other schools in his top ten that he dropped on Twitter Friday include Georgia, Miami, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Pitt, UCF, Arkansas, and Indiana.

There hasn’t been too much information on which schools Lee might be leaning towards, and it’s probably a little early to get too excited about reading any kind of signs, but we’ll stay on top of the recruitment as more information becomes available.

List

Ohio State football 2022 recruiting commitment tracker View 16 items