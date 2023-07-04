What 4-star cornerback Cameron Keys' commitment means for Mizzou football

Dolphin Cameron Keys (5) works out with the defense during practice in a USA Today Netowrk file photo. Mosley football hit the practice field for spring drills Thursday, May 6, 2022.

Add another significant skill player to the Missouri football commits list.

Cameron Keys, a four-star cornerback prospect from Lynn Haven, Florida, committed to MU Tuesday just one hour after four-star receiver James Madison committed to the Tigers' program.

Keys, the 26th-best cornerback prospect in the nation and 49th-best prospect in the state of Florida picked MU over Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

Keys' commitment marks seven commitments in five days for Missouri. It's a remarkable turnaround considering where MU was at the beginning of June. It's even better news for the cornerback position.

This past week also saw MU add a three-star athlete in Cam Dooley, who is expected to suit up as a defensive back for the Tigers. Now, Dooley and Keys make up the future of Missouri's defensive backfield, in a similar way to how MU head coach Eli Drinkwitz built the present-day defensive backfield with Ennis Rakestraw and Kris Abrams-Draine.

Abrams-Draine was a converted wide receiver, and Dooley, who also plays some offense for St. Thomas Aquinas, has similar athletic traits that are transferrable all over the field. Keys is a defensive back through and through.

Keys burst onto the scene as a sophomore with 14 pass breakups in the 2021 high school football season for Lynn Haven. He followed that up with an even better junior season, where he broke up nine passes, intercepted two passes and recovered one fumble. He went from being a stellar cover corner as a sophomore to a cornerback that can force turnovers.

A prospect scouting analysis by 247Sports says Keys is an outside cornerback prospect. 247Sports also writes Keys has experience working in both man and off-man coverage. In MU defensive coordinator Blake Baker's scheme, there'll be chances for Keys to fit as an outside corner or even bump inside to the STAR position, which could also benefit his ball-hawking abilities.

Keys also has game-changing speed, as 247Sports noted Keys ran the 100-meter dash in 10.85 seconds. That translates to incredible recovery speed if he has to track down a receiver or ball carrier in the second level.

MU hasn't been shy in adding defensive backs through the transfer portal. There will be experienced players Keys will be competing with for playing time, like Dreyden Norwood and Sidney Williams who came to MU via the transfer portal and Shamar McNeil who is an incoming three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

With the 2024 NFL Draft looming as possibilities for Rakestraw and Abrams-Draine, there could be two starting outside cornerback positions open should those two decide to forgo their final seasons at MU for the league. That would open up competition at the outside cornerback positions.

It should be noted Keys is also the highest-rated commit MU has in the 2024 class. His 0.9034 rating by 247Sports clears fellow four-star prospects James Madison and linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez. It should be noted Rodriguez is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals, but only a three-star by 247Sports.

When Keys arrives at MU with the rest of the class of 2024, he'll have a chance to earn playing time early which puts him in line to follow in the footsteps of Rakestraw and Abrams-Draine as the next multi-year impact starters in the defensive backfield.

