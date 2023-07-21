4-star Clemson cornerback target receives crystal ball from 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program await this commitment but received excellent news on Friday with this crystal ball prediction.

247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong gave the Tigers his crystal ball prediction for four-star 2024 cornerback Corian Gipson. Wiltfong is the best in the business, currently 286 / 295 (96.95%) in the class with his predictions.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Gipson ranks as the No.7 cornerback and the No.67 overall player in the class. He would be an excellent addition to the Tigers’ 2024 recruiting class.

The highly touted cornerback is set to announce his commitment on July 22 at 5:00 pm, and the Tigers have as good of a chance as any to land his commitment.

