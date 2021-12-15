4-star Cedar Grove pass rusher Carlton Madden signs to Georgia

Carlton Madden has signed his national letter of intent to play college football at the University of Georgia.

Madden, a three-star linebacker, played high school football for Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia. Madden is the No. 339 and No. 24 ranked edge rusher in the nation according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

The 6-foot-3, 239-pound Madden previously announced his decision to commit to the Colorado football program, but he later decommitted after the Bulldogs started giving him more recruiting attention. He committed to UGA back in September.

Madden picked Georgia over Oregon, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Colorado.