4-star CB Rodrick Pleasant announces commitment date and time
One of the top remaining prospects on the Oregon Ducks recruiting board has announced when he will make his final commitment announcement.
4-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant, the No. 8 CB in the 2023 class, has announced that he will make his commitment on Wednesday, February 1, at 10:30 a.m. PT. The signing day announcement is expected to come down between Oregon and the USC Trojans, but Pleasant also listed UCLA, Cal, and Boston College in the mix.
There was a point this past week when the Ducks were expecting to get Pleasant on a visit for the final weekend before signing day, but it ended up not taking place. At the moment, there are no Crystal Ball predictions from 247Sports projecting where Pleasant might land, but the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has USC with a 52% chance to land him, while Oregon has a 39% chance.
We will find out once and for all where he is going on Wednesday morning.
Rodrick Pleasant’s Recruiting Profile
10:30 AT SERRA HIGH SCHOOL…..
GOD LEAD ME….@Serra__Football pic.twitter.com/XvLI6URk8z
— Rodrick Pleasant🗡 (@RodrickP16) January 30, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
93
CA
CB
Rivals
4
5.9
CA
CB
ESPN
4
82
CA
CB
On3 Recruiting
4
92
CA
CB
247 Composite
4
0.9517
CA
CB
Vitals
Hometown
Gardena, California
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
5-foot-11
Weight
180 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on May 26, 2021
Took official visit to Eugene on November 19, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
USC Trojans
California Golden Bears
UCLA Bruins
Boston College Eagles
Highlights