4-star CB Rodrick Pleasant announces commitment date and time

One of the top remaining prospects on the Oregon Ducks recruiting board has announced when he will make his final commitment announcement.

4-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant, the No. 8 CB in the 2023 class, has announced that he will make his commitment on Wednesday, February 1, at 10:30 a.m. PT. The signing day announcement is expected to come down between Oregon and the USC Trojans, but Pleasant also listed UCLA, Cal, and Boston College in the mix.

There was a point this past week when the Ducks were expecting to get Pleasant on a visit for the final weekend before signing day, but it ended up not taking place. At the moment, there are no Crystal Ball predictions from 247Sports projecting where Pleasant might land, but the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has USC with a 52% chance to land him, while Oregon has a 39% chance.

We will find out once and for all where he is going on Wednesday morning.

Rodrick Pleasant’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 93 CA CB Rivals 4 5.9 CA CB ESPN 4 82 CA CB On3 Recruiting 4 92 CA CB 247 Composite 4 0.9517 CA CB

Vitals

Hometown Gardena, California Projected Position Cornerback Height 5-foot-11 Weight 180 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on May 26, 2021

Took official visit to Eugene on November 19, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

USC Trojans

California Golden Bears

UCLA Bruins

Boston College Eagles

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire