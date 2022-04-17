4-star CB Justyn Rhett decommits from Notre Dame

Four-star cornerback recruit Justyn Rhett has decommitted from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Rhett decommitted as he visited Georgia for the 2022 spring game on April 16.

Rhett plays football for Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rhett is ranked the No. 12 cornerback in the country and the No. 2 player in Nevada in the 2023 recruiting class. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound defensive back originally committed Notre Dame in December of 2021.

The four-star cornerback is considering Notre Dame, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and Oklahoma now that he has decommitted from the Fighting Irish.

Rhett holds numerous scholarship offers from top other top college programs like Michigan, Texas A&M, Florida State and Georgia. The Bishop Gorman star could join Darnell Washington as recent elite recruit from Nevada to sign with the Georgia Bulldogs.

