4-star CB Jalewis Solomon decommits from Auburn football

AUBURN — Auburn football has lost a defensive back from the Class of 2024.

Jalewis Solomon, who the 247Sports Composite ranks as the No. 199 senior recruit in the country, decommitted from the Tigers on Tuesday. Solomon originally pledged to the Tigers in August, choosing coach Hugh Freeze over finalists South Carolina, Texas A&M, Florida State and Kentucky.

Auburn now has 17 commits in the Class of 2024, headlined by a couple of five-star recruits in wide receiver Perry Thompson and linebacker Demarcus Riddick. Other defensive backs currently in the class include corners Jalyn Crawford, A'Mon Lane and Jayden Lewis and safety Kensley Faustin.

Solomon is listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds. He attends Schley County High School in Georgia and is tabbed as the 26th-best player in the Peach State.

PAYTON THORNE: Hugh Freeze on Auburn football quarterback: 'We've got to give him his tools'

CONFERENCE: Why Auburn football's coaching staff called parents of each player during the open week

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football recruiting: Jalewis Solomon decommits from Tigers