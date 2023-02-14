4-star CB Ify Obidegwu puts Oregon among top schools

The Oregon Ducks look to be in good position to contend for a blue-chip cornerback in the 2024 class.

To start the week, 4-star CB Ify Obidegwu announced his top seven schools, with the Ducks staying in the mix alongside some of the top schools in the nation, including Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, and USC.

Obidegwu is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 15 CB and No. 158 overall player in the 2024 class.

The Ducks extended an offer to Obidegwu last fall, and the 4-star Maryland product took an unofficial visit to Eugene earlier this year in January before the 2023 signing day. He obviously liked that visit enough to include the Ducks among his top schools going forward.

We will see if the Ducks can get an official visit from Obidegwo over the coming months.

Ify Obidegwu’s Recruiting Profile

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 3 88 MD CB 247Sports Composite 4 0.9346 MD CB Rivals 4 5.9 MD CB ESPN 4 83 MD CB On3 Recruiting 4 91 MD CB

Height 6-foot-1 Weight 185 Pounds Hometown Baltimore, Maryland Projected Position Cornerback Class 2024

Offered by Oregon on October 13, 2022

Took unofficial visit to Oregon on January 23, 2023

Oregon Ducks

Alabama Crimson Tide

Michigan Wolverines

Maryland Terrapins

Ohio State Buckeyes

USC Trojans

Tennessee Volunteers

