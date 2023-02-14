4-star CB Ify Obidegwu puts Oregon among top schools
The Oregon Ducks look to be in good position to contend for a blue-chip cornerback in the 2024 class.
To start the week, 4-star CB Ify Obidegwu announced his top seven schools, with the Ducks staying in the mix alongside some of the top schools in the nation, including Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, and USC.
Obidegwu is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 15 CB and No. 158 overall player in the 2024 class.
The Ducks extended an offer to Obidegwu last fall, and the 4-star Maryland product took an unofficial visit to Eugene earlier this year in January before the 2023 signing day. He obviously liked that visit enough to include the Ducks among his top schools going forward.
We will see if the Ducks can get an official visit from Obidegwo over the coming months.
Ify Obidegwu’s Recruiting Profile
BREAKING: Four-Star CB Ify Obidegwu is down to 7️⃣ Schools!
The 6’2 190 CB from Baltimore, MD holds a total of 30 offers.https://t.co/YrfMkPKrDG pic.twitter.com/S2WryAjnlY
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 13, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
3
88
MD
CB
247Sports Composite
4
0.9346
MD
CB
Rivals
4
5.9
MD
CB
ESPN
4
83
MD
CB
On3 Recruiting
4
91
MD
CB
Vitals
Height
6-foot-1
Weight
185 Pounds
Hometown
Baltimore, Maryland
Projected Position
Cornerback
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered by Oregon on October 13, 2022
Took unofficial visit to Oregon on January 23, 2023
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Alabama Crimson Tide
Michigan Wolverines
Maryland Terrapins
Ohio State Buckeyes
USC Trojans
Tennessee Volunteers
